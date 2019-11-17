Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 695 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

