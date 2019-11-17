Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $43.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Pareto Securities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

