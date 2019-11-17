Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.18 million. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHNG opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Several research firms have commented on CHNG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

