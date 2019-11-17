Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 63.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed stock opened at $407.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $260.03 and a 1 year high of $441.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.65.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $949,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 4,349 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $1,880,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,782 shares of company stock worth $10,511,361. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.