China Distance Education (DL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DL opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. China Distance Education has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised China Distance Education from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.