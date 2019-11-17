CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) vs. Nextera Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NEP) Critical Contrast

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Nextera Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A Nextera Energy Partners -16.67% -2.49% -1.27%

Dividends

CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nextera Energy Partners pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Nextera Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextera Energy Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $53.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than CHINA RESOURES/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHINA RESOURES/ADR and Nextera Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.82 billion 0.61 $504.08 million $1.58 11.84 Nextera Energy Partners $771.00 million 4.12 $192.00 million $2.91 17.96

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners. CHINA RESOURES/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextera Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA RESOURES/ADR

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

