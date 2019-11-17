CIBC Cuts Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $81.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from $94.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 115.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after buying an additional 585,326 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 393,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after buying an additional 214,690 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 174,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,257,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after buying an additional 154,586 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

