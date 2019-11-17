Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.40.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $256.12. The company had a trading volume of 658,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,302. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $277.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

