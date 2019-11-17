Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.79.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 32,377,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,119,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 882,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,628,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 158,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

