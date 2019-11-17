Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.79.

CSCO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.09. 32,377,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,119,746. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

