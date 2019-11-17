Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Update

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 443,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In related news, Director Peter R. Sachse purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $151,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,487.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 1,637.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. 53,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $223.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.54. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.83 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

