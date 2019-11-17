Citigroup Increases Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $50.00

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Aecom from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aecom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. 868,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,082. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. Aecom has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aecom will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aecom by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Aecom by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

