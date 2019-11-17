Citigroup Upgrades GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $76.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price objective on GCI Liberty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on GCI Liberty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. The company had a trading volume of 365,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,188,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $64,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

