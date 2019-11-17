Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $3,078,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 762,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 79,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.65.

CFG opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

