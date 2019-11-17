Civitas (CIV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. Civitas has a market cap of $224,743.00 and $10.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00748806 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029957 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002158 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002569 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,218,488 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

