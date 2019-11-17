CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.54 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

In related news, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 81,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $206,893.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.