CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,964.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00004703 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Binance, YoBit and Bittrex. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 106.6% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $14,964.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003685 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00059487 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,365,024 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, YoBit, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

