Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudera from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cloudera to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nomura raised their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE CLDR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,185. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $55,829.76. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 439,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,199,570.00. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 1,472.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 11,796.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,983,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,151 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 122.2% in the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,442 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at $7,315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,724,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

