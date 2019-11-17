Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,000 at Deutsche Bank

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,047.50 ($39.82).

Shares of LON:CCH traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,476 ($32.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,461.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,708.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,437 ($31.84) per share, with a total value of £3,923.57 ($5,126.84).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

