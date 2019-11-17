Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CCOI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. The stock had a trading volume of 324,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.56. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $267,475.05. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,737. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 102,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

