Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.38 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $62,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

