Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $65.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohen & Steers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Cohen & Steers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

CNS traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. 210,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,562. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,790.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

