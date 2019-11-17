Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 182,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

CIGI stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $77.79.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

