Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) Shares Up 2.3%

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) shares shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $56.25, 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37.

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent Company Profile (NYSE:CCZ)

There is no company description available for Comcast Holdings Corp.

