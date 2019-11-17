Comerica Bank Acquires 737 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MaxLinear by 6,133.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 56.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MaxLinear by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MaxLinear by 99.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $320,930.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $377,685.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $209,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,677 shares in the company, valued at $415,814.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,175 shares of company stock worth $998,488 and sold 107,735 shares worth $2,246,278. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

