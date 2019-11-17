Comerica Bank Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 54.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,925,000 after purchasing an additional 409,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.23.

TSLA opened at $352.17 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.95 and a 200 day moving average of $240.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,458 shares of company stock worth $26,551,973 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

