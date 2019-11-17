Comerica Bank Raises Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4,431.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 6,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $318,049.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,188.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

