Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 527.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $278,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $118,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,416,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $4,084,760. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

