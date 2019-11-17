Comerica Bank Sells 911 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 340.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

PBH stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $39.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

