Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,128 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 47,467.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,260 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Comerica by 46.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 34.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 320,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Comerica by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 103,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.03.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

