Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Cominar REIT (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cominar REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CMLEF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. Cominar REIT has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

