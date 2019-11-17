Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) vs. Allegiance Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ABTX) Critical Analysis

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 23.65% 7.41% 1.07% Allegiance Bancshares 21.42% 7.65% 1.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commercial National Financial and Allegiance Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegiance Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus price target of $37.42, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Allegiance Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Allegiance Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $18.64 million 3.16 $4.34 million N/A N/A Allegiance Bancshares $165.94 million 4.35 $37.31 million $2.52 13.75

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats Commercial National Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as residential mortgages, construction mortgages, home-equity loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and automobile loans; and commercial loans, mortgages, term loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers other services, including automatic teller machine access, debit card, online banking, mobile banking, and online bill payment services; and direct deposit, payroll processing and night depository services. Further, it provides asset management and trust services comprising trust and estate, investment management, and cash management services, as well as retirement products. The company operates a network of nine community offices with facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township, and West Newton. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 27 bank offices and 1 loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area, as well as 1 bank office location in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

