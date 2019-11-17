Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,656 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,268,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 818,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,368 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 663,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 155,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

