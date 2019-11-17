Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.