Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $822,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 80,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -952.38%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

