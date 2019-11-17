Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 309 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $241.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.20. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $167.48 and a 12-month high of $247.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.12.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

