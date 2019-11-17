Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 456 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,502,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,572,000 after acquiring an additional 711,514 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 862,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,713,000 after acquiring an additional 646,678 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,142,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,117,000 after acquiring an additional 589,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.51 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

