Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €30.40 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.40 ($35.35) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGO. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.39 ($45.80).

Shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain stock opened at €37.48 ($43.58) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.61. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 1 year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

