Comparing Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) and AltiGen Communications (NASDAQ:ATGN)

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) and AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Clearfield has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltiGen Communications has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Clearfield shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Clearfield shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of AltiGen Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearfield and AltiGen Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $85.03 million 1.99 $4.57 million $0.34 36.50 AltiGen Communications $10.00 million 2.50 $9.84 million N/A N/A

AltiGen Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearfield.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clearfield and AltiGen Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 AltiGen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearfield currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.04%. Given Clearfield’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Clearfield is more favorable than AltiGen Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and AltiGen Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 5.37% 6.37% 5.97% AltiGen Communications 100.04% 88.46% 71.80%

Summary

Clearfield beats AltiGen Communications on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures. It also provides WaveSmart, which are optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and ODC outdoor active cabinet products. In addition, the company offers FieldShield, a fiber pathway and protection method for reducing the cost of broadband deployment; and YOURx platform that consists of hardened terminals, test access points, and various drop cable options for portions of the access network across various fiber drop cable media. Further, it provides CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures, including CraftSmart Fiber Protection Pedestals and CraftSmart Fiber Protection Vaults integrated solutions optimized to house FieldSmart products at the last mile access point of the network in above-grade or below-grade installations. Additionally, the company offers fiber and copper assemblies with an industry-standard or customer-specified configuration; and designs and manufactures custom solutions for in-the-box and network connectivity assemblies specific to that customer's product line. It provides its fiber to anywhere platform for various incumbent local exchange carriers, competitive local exchange carriers, and MSO/cable TV companies, as well as the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About AltiGen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop. It also offers MaxAgent, a Windows-based desktop application to bring call control and workgroup information to call center agents; MaxSupervisor, a Windows-based desktop application for call center supervisors; and MaxACD for Lync, a call center solution. In addition, the company provides hosted services; and service support programs, which offer customers with updates, patches, new releases, and technical support for the applications they are licensed to use. It sells its products to small-to-medium sized and multi-site businesses, corporate branch offices, call centers, credit unions, and community banks through a channel of distributors and resellers. Altigen Communications, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

