Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Concho Resources posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CXO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,953,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,265,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 49.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,138,978,000 after buying an additional 6,853,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,940,000 after buying an additional 189,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,940,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $503,093,000 after buying an additional 290,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 78,872.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $397,233,000 after buying an additional 3,845,035 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,564. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.89%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

