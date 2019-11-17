Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Update

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,900 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 883,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBCP opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

