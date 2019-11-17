Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Releases Earnings Results

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$65.19 million for the quarter.

TSE:CFF opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

