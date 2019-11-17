Consensus Hits 1-Day Volume of $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Consensus token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045498 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00086716 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000890 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00066959 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,613.59 or 1.00690838 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

