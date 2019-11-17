Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

CBPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CBPX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. Continental Building Products has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Continental Building Products’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $2,663,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

