Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Barclays

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CBPX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,424. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Continental Building Products has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Continental Building Products will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Continental Building Products by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Continental Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Building Products by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

