Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €130.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Pareto Securities set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €132.91 ($154.55).

Get Continental alerts:

CON stock opened at €124.86 ($145.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion and a PE ratio of -116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of €120.52 and a 200-day moving average of €122.49. Continental has a 12-month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12-month high of €157.40 ($183.02).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.