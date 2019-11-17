Contrasting El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CENT PUERTO S A/S does not pay a dividend. El Paso Electric pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares El Paso Electric and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric $903.60 million 3.01 $84.32 million $2.33 28.65 CENT PUERTO S A/S $506.42 million 0.95 $621.95 million $4.07 0.78

CENT PUERTO S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than El Paso Electric. CENT PUERTO S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Paso Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for El Paso Electric and CENT PUERTO S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric 0 3 0 0 2.00 CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

El Paso Electric presently has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.10%. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.59%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than El Paso Electric.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of El Paso Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of El Paso Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares El Paso Electric and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric 10.99% 7.85% 2.48% CENT PUERTO S A/S 3.88% 3.06% 1.65%

Risk and Volatility

El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

El Paso Electric beats CENT PUERTO S A/S on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, public authority and wholesale customers in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was founded on August 30, 1901 and is headquartered in El Paso, TX.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

