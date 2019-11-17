Contrasting ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) & National Bank of Canada (NYSE:NTIOF)

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ICICI Bank pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank of Canada pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICICI Bank and National Bank of Canada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank $11.27 billion 3.92 $608.36 million $0.15 91.60 National Bank of Canada $8.33 billion 2.12 $1.67 billion $4.66 11.30

National Bank of Canada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICICI Bank. National Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ICICI Bank and National Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank 0 3 0 1 2.50 National Bank of Canada 1 3 1 0 2.00

National Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than ICICI Bank.

Profitability

This table compares ICICI Bank and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank 6.04% 4.21% 0.41% National Bank of Canada 18.84% 18.16% 0.83%

Risk & Volatility

ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats ICICI Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers life, health, travel, car, two wheeler, home, and student medical insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial banking, investment banking, capital markets and custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, private equity/venture capital fund management, trusteeship, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network of 4,867 branches and 14,367 ATMs. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 428 branches and 937 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

