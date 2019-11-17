Contrasting KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KBC GRP NV/ADR and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC GRP NV/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC GRP NV/ADR 25.59% 12.56% 0.82% FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 1.54% 0.67% 0.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KBC GRP NV/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KBC GRP NV/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH does not pay a dividend. KBC GRP NV/ADR pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KBC GRP NV/ADR and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC GRP NV/ADR $11.77 billion 2.62 $3.04 billion $3.53 10.51 FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH $25.57 million 2.56 $190,000.00 N/A N/A

KBC GRP NV/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Risk & Volatility

KBC GRP NV/ADR has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KBC GRP NV/ADR beats FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC GRP NV/ADR

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services. The company also provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 585 bank branches and 374 insurance agencies in Belgium; 777 bank branches in Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria; and 27 bank branches internationally. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, multi-agents, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services. The company also provides credit and ATM/debit cards; insurance products; and online security, overdraft protection, notary, Merchant Visa and MasterCard agency, and online and telephone banking services, as well as wire transfers, ACH transactions, direct and night deposits, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, certified checks, money orders, and savings bonds. In addition, it acts as a broker-dealer in securities. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Reston, and Chantilly in Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

