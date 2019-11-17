Contrasting PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlusTherapeuticsInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A Sintx Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.75%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Profitability

This table compares PlusTherapeuticsInc . and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlusTherapeuticsInc . -203.18% -822.27% -40.13% Sintx Technologies -657.71% -70.34% -44.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PlusTherapeuticsInc . and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlusTherapeuticsInc . $3.67 million 0.33 -$12.63 million N/A N/A Sintx Technologies $90,000.00 48.87 -$8.65 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Risk and Volatility

PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats PlusTherapeuticsInc . on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

